FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died behind a Clovis shopping center Tuesday morning has been identified as 26-year-old Kelly Howard, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Clovis police say around 8:00 a.m. they responded to a report of a woman down behind Goodwill near Shaw and Villa avenues. They attempted life-saving measures, but efforts were unsuccessful.

Deputies confirmed Howard was a transient and her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.