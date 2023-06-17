FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman killed after being ejected from the car she was riding in near Sanger on Friday, has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says around 5:45 p.m. its officers were alerted to a single-vehicle crash involving a bright green Dodge Charger in an orchard at the intersection of Jensen and Del Rey Avenues.

Officers say they arrived to find the driver, a woman believed to be in her mid-40’s, still in the driver’s seat of the overturned car.

The passenger, investigators say, was ejected from the car and was likely not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the CHP, both women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the passenger, 35-year-old Ofelia Santana of Fresno, succumbed to her injuries shortly after the crash.

Authorities want to remind the public of the importance of wearing a seatbelt while driving and paying attention at all times.

The CHP is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information on what may have led up to the crash to contact their office at (559) 705-2200.