FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed early Friday morning near Downtown Fresno.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Effie Street and Grant Avenue.

The two victims who were killed were identified by police as 35-year-old Damien Pierson and 34-year-old Joseph Caradine.

Photo of 35-year-old Damien Pierson provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Photo of 34-year-old Joseph Caradine provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Police say two adult women, were also shot and rushed to an area hospital. As officers were on the scene, hospital staff advised that another man with gunshot wounds had arrived. Police say all victims are listed in stable condition.

Detectives say they found multiple firearms and expended casings. This investigation is still ongoing, however, detectives say they believe the shooting resulted from an interpersonal dispute between Pierson, Caradine, and other people at the residence.

The shooting was the 39th and 40th homicides of 2022 in Fresno. This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

Detectives say they are attempting to identify people that they believe were at the home at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.