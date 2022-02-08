IDENTIFIED: Victim of hit and run collision in east Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a hit and run crash in Fresno as 72-year-old Chou Vang from Fresno.

According to investigators, the collision occurred in the area of Belmont and Chesnut avenues. According to investigators on the scene, the light-colored vehicle Vang was in, was traveling northbound on Belmont Avenue and was struck by a pickup truck that ran a red light traveling eastbound.

Vang was pronounced dead, and the other occupant of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and was described as being in critical condition by authorities.

Investigators say that the driver of the pickup truck, described as a 29-year-old male, fled on foot from the crash. Bystanders followed the driver as he ran and helped police locate the driver and take him into custody according to investigators.