FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person were in at First Street and McKinley Avenue – and then drove away from the scene.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle the victim was in received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan, was caught near Fresno Street and McKinley Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say he got stuck on a fence after he crossed Highway 41.