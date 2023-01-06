FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pedestrian struck by a Fresno Police patrol car Thursday evening has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Walker, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. a patrol car was traveling eastbound on Shields Avenue when Walker reportedly walked in front of the car and was hit.

The officer said they immediately called EMS and began CPR until they arrived. Walker was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is actively investigating the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (559) 621-5057.