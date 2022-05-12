FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The third person who was killed in a head-on collision that also resulted in the death of a mother and her two-year-old daughter has been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 2, around 2:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to collision reports in the area of Sutter Avenue and Route 33. When they arrived they found a collision involving a van and a truck.

All three people involved in the crash died as a result of injuries from the collision and were pronounced dead according to officers.

The sole occupant of the truck has been identified by the sheriff’s office as 39-year-old Matthew Culver.

The two occupants of the van had been previously identified as 39-year-old Natalie Shepherd and her two-year-old daughter Savanah Fagundes.

The cause of the collision has not been released at this time.