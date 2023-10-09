CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tesla driver killed in a head-on crash with a Chevrolet Silverado in Clovis has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. near Highway 168 and Shepherd Avenue.

Officers say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Billy Copple of Prather, was headed east on Highway 168, lost control, and crashed head-on into a 59-year-old man from Prather driving a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up, who was driving westbound Highway 168.

Investigators say the Tesla was engulfed in flames after the crash. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.