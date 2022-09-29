FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two teenagers who were killed in a crash last month in Fresno County.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s – Coroner’s Office said 16-year-old Jaqueline Martinez of Orange Cove and 16-year-old Yolanda Chapa of Orange Cove died in a crash near Highway 63 and Manning Avenue on Monday, August 8.

On the day of the incident, officers with the California Highway Patrol were called out to the area after it was reported that an SUV had been involved in a crash with a garbage truck.

Investigaors said Martinez and Chapa were in the SUV and did not survive their injuries.