TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 18-year-old woman who drowned in Lake Success outside Porterville on June 30 was identified Wednesday by the Tulare County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the woman was 18-year-old Jackelinne Castro from Porterville.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Castro was reported to be swimming in the area of the lake north of Highway 190 at the time.

Witnesses say Castro was standing in around four feet of water when she stepped into a large drop-off and drowned.