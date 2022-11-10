CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into the back of a car on Wednesday night, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., an officer came across the scene of a car accident moments after it happened near Sunnyside and Sierra avenues.

As more officers arrived, they found that a motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Shane Voice of Clovis, was killed on impact in a crash involving a car.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Voice had been speeding down Sunnyside when he hit the back of a car that was waiting to turn left onto Sierra.

The driver of the car pulled over following the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Sunnyside was shut down for several hours as officers investigated the crash.