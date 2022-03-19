FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two car collision which claimed the life of a 17 year old girl from Fresno.

Officers were called to the intersection of Jensen and Marks avenues Friday around 8:30 P.M. Once there, they found the crash involving two SUVs. Investigators say one of the SUVs was traveling northbound on Marks Avenue, in excess of 55 miles per hour. The other SUV, driven by Sarahi Ramirez, 17 of Fresno, was traveling westbound on Jensen Avenue at 55 miles per hour, according to investigators.

CHP officials say both vehicles approached the intersection at same time. While investigators say Marks Avenue has posted stop signs, Jensen Avenue does not and is a through roadway.

Investigators say the unidentified driver failed to stop at the stop sign on Marks Avenue, and drove into the intersection, crashing into the driver door of Ramirez’s SUV. The unidentified driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle into a nearby field, according to investigators. Ramirez, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained major injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The unidentified driver was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. Officers say he is expected to be booked into the Fresno County Jail upon his release from the hospital.

Sarahi Ramirez was a senior at W.E.B DuBois Public Charter School in Fresno, according to CHP officials.