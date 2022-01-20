IDENTIFIED: Teen killed in Orange Cove shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a teenager who was shot and killed in Orange Cove on Monday night.

Deputies say around 10:00 p.m., Orange Cove Police Department officers responded to 10th and C streets after gunshots were heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Fabian Ramos, 16 of Orange Cove, and another 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies say Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. According to officials, the other boy was released after receiving treatment from medical personnel.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect and are interviewing witnesses for more information. Detectives say they are also working to review surveillance video to try and determine a description for the suspect.

According to deputies, detectives are investigating the incident as a possible gang-related shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734 or at (559) 600-8209. Those wishing to contact the dispatch center with information can call (559) 498-7867.