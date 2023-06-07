MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of the teen that was killed in a crash in Mariposa has been released by the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s deputies identified the 18-year-old driver as Mackenzie Hunter.

According to deputies, they responded to a crash call around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, on the Darrah Road west of Deer Springs Road area.

Officials said that the driver was negotiating a curve and caused his vehicle to drift onto the right shoulder before steering to the right and back onto the roadway. The vehicle began to rotate and crossed into the opposing traffic lane, traveled off the road, and collided with an oak tree.

CHP stated that Hunter was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Mariposa County Schools confirmed that the victim was a student at Mariposa County High School and released a statement following the incident.

Dear Families, Staff, and Community Good evening. It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge we have been informed by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office that the fatality in the car accident this evening in Mariposa County was a student member of our MCHS family. We are grieving with you, and want to make sure you know that we will have counselors on campus tomorrow for anyone that needs extra support. Please hug your loved ones tight and check on each other tonight. Mariposa County Schools

Officials say the 15-year-old passenger of the vehicle was pinned in and had to be flown to a local hospital with major injuries.