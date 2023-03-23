FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the teen that died in a crash involving four teens in Fresno county Wednesday evening.

The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Patterson, 18, of Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of Herndon at Madsen avenue for a possible drowning.

CHP says a vehicle with four teens was traveling southbound on Madsen Avenue approaching a 90-degree right turn at Herndon Avenue. According to CHP due to the vehicle’s excessive speed and wet roadway from the active rainfall, the 18-year-old driver was unable to negotiate the right turn from southbound on Madsen Avenue to westbound Herndon Avenue.

CHP says the vehicle veered in a southerly direction after leaving the roadway and entered the Friant-Kern Canal. Three of the teens were able to get out of the submerged vehicle.

According to CHP Patterson was unable to exit the vehicle and was unaccounted for from the time of the initial crash.

The Fresno City Fire Department and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and attempted to locate the submerged vehicle in the swift-moving and murky water.

The vehicle was located after approximately two hours of searching. Patterson was located within the submerged vehicle, according to CHP.

CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are not considered to be a factor in this crash.