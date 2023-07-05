MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The teen who went missing in Lake Yosemite and was later found dead Tuesday evening has been identified by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 16-year-old Brandon Mendez.

Deputies say on Tuesday around 4:15 p.m. they were notified of a missing teenager who was last seen swimming in the water at the pier of the lake.

Authorities say a dive team was out actively searching in the water for the juvenile and eventually confirmed around 10:20 p.m. that Mendez was found dead.

On a post on GoFundMe, Brandon was described as the oldest of three siblings who was “an amazing person and had a bright future.”

Anyone who wants to donate to the Mendez family as they make arrangements can find their GoFundMe here.