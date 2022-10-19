CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old was arrested for having a non-registered handgun, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say that on Tuesday, October 18, at about 12:30 p.m. an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a school zone and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to officers, the driver was identified as Brian Rodriguez. Investigators said it was determined that Rodriguez was unlicensed and consented to a search of his vehicle. During the search, police say they found a non-serialized gun concealed in the vehicle.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of carrying a non-registered handgun and importing a firearm into the state unlawfully.

His bail was set at $350,000.