FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down.

According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday evening about a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located a 30-year-old man who had been shot; he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Detectives say the victim was confronted in the apartment complex parking lot by a Hispanic male. That suspect has since been identified as 26-year-old Joel Rodriguez. Investigators are asking for any information that may lead to the location and arrest of Rodriguez.

The victim of the shooting was identified on Tuesday as 30-year-old Steven Montano. The incident was Fresno’s first homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police Department Homicide Detective Rudy Montoya at (559) 621-2449 or Detective Vic Miranda at (559) 621-2452.