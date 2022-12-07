FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot and killed by deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week was officially identified on Wednesday.

Officials say 32-year-old Dennis Happawana of Fresno was the person who was shot and killed following the incident on Tuesday near the intersection of Belmont and Wintergreen avenues, east of Fresno in Fresno County.

Dennis Happawana, 32, of Fresno (2016 image)

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Happawana was the man who fired a gunshot at a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while it was being driven by a deputy responding to a call for service.

Deputies say the suspect fled into his nearby home and they later heard a gas tank exploding – before smelling propane and natural gas in the air. Other people in the home were evacuated. SWAT members attempted to confront the suspect but were forced to use lethal force when attempting to stop him.

Assistant Sheriff John Zanoni added that several firearms with loaded magazines were found on the property. Drone footage also showed the suspect handling firearms on the property.