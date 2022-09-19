Booking photo of Mathew Lopez from a misdemeanor battery arrest in July 2022.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy during a family disturbance at a home in the Mayfair District on Saturday night.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Mathew Lopez of Fresno was killed in a deputy-involved shooting near Mayfair Drive East and Weldon Avenue.

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies had responded to the area after it was reported that someone had been stabbed during a disturbance going on at a nearby home.

When deputies arrived, they found two people who were bleeding profusely from severe injuries.

At the same time, officials said deputies found Lopez armed with a concrete stepping stone in the front yard of the home.

Deputies said they told Lopez to drop the stone, but he refused to listen to them.

A deputy deploy a Taser on Lopez, but officials said it was ineffective on him.

Moments later, investigators said Lopez charged at another deputy and was getting ready to hit him with the stone. Officials said the deputy fired his gun at Lopez, striking him at least once.

Lopez was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said he later died.

During an investigation, deputies said they learned that Lopez had been involved in an argument with family members inside the home, which later became violent.

Investigators have not said how the two victims received their injuries, or if anyone was actually stabbed.

The family was able to force Lopez outside of the home as they called 911 for help.

The incident marks the third deputy-involved shooting in Fresno County in 2022.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217