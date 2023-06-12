REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who deputies say shot three people in Reedley on June 6, killing one and putting the other two in the hospital, was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Deputies say the suspect in the shooting was shot and killed by Reedley Police officers after he allegedly fired shots at them after they responded to the multiple shooting victims. The victims of the shooting appeared to be chosen at random.

Officials named the suspect as 20-year-old Moises Tellez of Reedley. Investigators say he was known to law enforcement and has a lengthy criminal history.

The Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Tellez was released from prison on June 5th, the day before the shooting took place. The crimes that caused Tellez to be placed behind bars were not released due to them occurring when he was a juvenile, officials say.

The man who was shot and killed during the shooting was identified as 52-year-old Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas of Reedley. Deputies say the surviving victims are a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Reedley. The names of the surviving victims have not been officially released.