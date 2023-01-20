HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after Hanford police say he shot a 22-year-old on Jan. 13.

Police say they were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Ivy Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man laying in the street with two gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Detectives say they were able to identify the shooter as 18-year-old Lamberto Pacheco. Detectives arrest Pacheco on Wednesday and he was booked into the Kings County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fogal from the Hanford Police Department.