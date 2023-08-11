SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who went missing in the Tule River around three months ago has been recovered by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the man who went missing in the Tule River on May 13 was pulled from the water in an area near Upper Globe Drive near Springville.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old William Moore. Officials say his family has been notified.

At the time of Moore’s disappearance, deputies say they used drones and the California Highway Patrol’s “H-40” helicopter to look for him. Deputies said he was able-bodied, able to swim and walk and was floating on an unknown-color or style floatation device.

No other information about the incident was released by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.