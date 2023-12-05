FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department identified the name of a man who died after being found stabbed in southwest Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department on Saturday, just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 Block of South Eunice for a stabbing victim.

Investigators say they discovered 38-year-old Andre Fane suffering from a stab wound. Fane was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers say they detained another man near Elm and Reverend Chester Riggins Avenue, who was believed to be involved in a dispute with Fane.

Detectives say they interviewed the man along with several witnesses. There have been no arrests in the investigation, and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding Fane’s death.

Officials say this case is currently being treated as a homicide investigation, not necessarily a murder investigation. Investigators say they are exploring all possible circumstances surrounding the death to determine the appropriate charges.