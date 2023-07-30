SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man hit by a moving car while he was riding a skateboard at an intersection has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol says just before 7:30 p.m. Friday a skateboarder entered the intersection of Highland and Conejo Avenues and was struck by a white Dodge sedan.

An on-duty CHP officer happened to be a few cars back from where the collision occurred and witnessed the incident. The CHP says the officer rushed to give medical assistance to the pedestrian, but he died from his injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Martin Garcia Mendoza was the pedestrian who was killed. Authorities do not know his city of residence at this time.

The driver did not report any injuries as a result of the collision.