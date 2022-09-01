PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been charged with indecent exposure in Parlier on Thursday according to the Parlier Police Department.

Police say that over the past two weeks, the Parlier Police Department has received calls regarding a man approaching women and female juveniles in his vehicle and asking them if they needed a ride. On Wednesday, August 31, 2022 officers received another call about the same man asking women if they needed or wanted a ride.

Officers say they identified the man as 34-year-old, Roberto Garibay of Parlier. Garibay is currently on Parole for sexual-related crimes and is a registered sex offender on Megan’s Law. He was out on bail for an indecent exposure charge but has been taken into custody and charged with a Parole Violation and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The Parlier Police Department would like to remind people not to accept rides from strangers and for students to walk in groups while walking to and from school. If anyone has information regarding Garibay or if he may have contacted you, please contact the Parlier Police Department at 559-935-1525 or 559-646-6601.