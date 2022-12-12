VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The security guard that passed away after being shot on Thursday night has been identified by the Visalia Police Department.

According to police, at about 11:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, identified as 41-year-old David Luna, that had been shot and was deceased.

Police revealed that Luna was security personnel for the bar and had been shot while breaking up an altercation inside the bar. A second victim was self-transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab were called to the scene to investigate the shooting. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.