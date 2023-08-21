SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An Sanger teenager who was killed Saturday morning after being ejected from the car he was driving has been identified.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, the victim was named as 17-year-old Uriel Velasquez. Officials say he was killed when he was ejected from the sedan he was driving on the eastbound side of Highway 180, east of McCall Avenue, around 2:40 a.m.

Investigators say Velasquez was the only person in the 2015 Toyota Camry and was traveling on Highway 180, approaching McCall Avenue when the car drifted off the roadway and careened into a light pole at full speed.

Officers also say it doesn’t appear Velasquez tried to correct his path of travel, nor did he try to break, before colliding with the pole.

The investigation is ongoing. CHP asks if anyone has any information on this case to call 559-705-2200.