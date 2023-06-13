FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The off-duty Sanger Police officer who was killed in a single car crash on Millerton Road early Tuesday morning, has been identified by the police department.

According to the Chief of the Sanger Police Department, the person behind the wheel of the Tesla that crashed on Millerton Road, near Sky Harbor Road, was Officer Manvir (Manny) Dhanoa.

According to CHP, the vehicle went off the road, hit a culvert, and overturned. The California Highway Patrol added that Officer Dhanoa was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. A 23-year-old woman who was also in the car at the time was transported from the scene with moderate injuries, officers say.

In the statement sent Tuesday afternoon, Chief Garner described Officer Dhanoa as a dedicated and promising member of the Sanger Police Department.

Officer Manvir (Manny) Dhanoa began his law enforcement career with the Sanger Police Department on March 27, 2023, at the age of twenty-six, and his enthusiasm for serving his community was evident from the moment he joined the force. He possessed a deep commitment to upholding the law and ensuring public safety, traits that made him a valued member of our department. Greg Garner, Chief of Police

Chief Garner adds that the Sanger Police Department extends its condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of Officer Dhanoa, adding that his memory and his dedication to protecting and serving our community will forever be cherished.

Flags in the City of Sanger will be flown at half-mast until Officer Manvir Dhanoa is laid to rest. Those

The crash remains under investigation.