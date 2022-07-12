FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a bicyclist who died after he was hit by a semi-truck early Monday morning.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Alfonso Chavez of Sanger was killed in the crash around 3:40 a.m. near Jensen and DeWolf avenues.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol report that Chavez was riding his bike when he veered to the left for an unknown reason and ended up in the path of a semi-truck that was approaching him from behind.

The front of the semi-truck hit the back of Chavez’s bike, causing him to be ejected onto the roadway. Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.