TRONA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a U.S. Navy pilot who was killed after his jet crashed earlier this week in Southern California.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officials say Richard Bullock was killed after the F/A-18E Super Hornet he was flying crashed in a desert area near Trona, California.

Navy officials say Bullock had been flying a routine training mission when his plane crashed.

Bullock was assigned to the Strike Fighter Squadron 113, which is based at Naval Air Station Lemoore.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and crews have remained at the scene while recovery efforts are ongoing.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the crash.