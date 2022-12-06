A man is dead after being hit by a car, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 64-year-old man who was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Fresno on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s office.

Officers with Fresno Police Department say they responded at 5:45 p.m. to the incident near Ashlan and Blythe for a man who was in the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle. An off-duty nurse tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived – but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials have identified him as 64-year-old Singh Mann. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He told police that they did not see the victim until their car made contact with him.

Officers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol being a factor in the incident.