FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died following a mobile home fire in Fresno early Monday morning was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials with the North Central Fire Protection District say they responded at around 2:00 a.m. to the scene near Belmont and Marks avenues. The man was found dead by arriving crews.

The victim has since been identified as 61-year-old Joe Perales of Fresno.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to officials.