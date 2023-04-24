FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – The man who CHP says was struck and killed by a teenage driver early Saturday morning in Fresno County was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officers with the CHP responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at around 12:40 a.m. on Mount Whitney Avenue, west of Hayes Avenue near Riverdale.

Investigators say a 30-year-old Fresno man allegedly ran across the roadway and into the path of a Nissan going westbound. The vehicle’s driver told investigators he was unable to take evasive action to avoid hitting the pedestrian and caused fatal injuries to the man and he died at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Joseph Roberts of Riverdale.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.