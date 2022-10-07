FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have identified a 54-year-old pedestrian killed in a vehicle crash on Wednesday in the area of Highway 41 and north McKinley Ave.

Officials say David Preciado of Fresno was within the central median of northbound State Route 41 when he ran out into the lanes of traffic for unknown reasons.

Investigators say Preciado ended up in the path of an oncoming Scion, which was unable to avoid hitting him.

Preciado sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

After evaluating the driver of the Scion, officers determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the incident.

Officers say Preciado may have also been struck by approaching vehicles following the initial collision.