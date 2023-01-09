MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man who was killed after apparently being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene was identified on Monday. Officers say the incident took place on Sunday in the area of Santa Fe Drive, east of California Street, in the Merced County area.

According to authorities, at around 8:15 a.m., 30-year-old Michael Tamez of Atwater was found lying on the south shoulder of Santa Fe Drive, east of California Street, in Winton.

Preliminary investigation indicates that on Saturday late evening, Tamez was walking in an easterly direction along the south portion of Santa Fe Drive and the vehicle involved was traveling eastbound at an unknown rate of speed approaching the pedestrian, CHP officials say.

According to the authorities, the vehicle collided with Tamez causing him to be thrown onto the south shoulder of Santa Fe Drive and the vehicle continued to travel eastbound.

CHP officials are requesting any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Officer Lomeli at (209) 356-6600, or after hours at (209) 356-2900.