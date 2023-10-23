FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed while trying to cross the street in Fresno last week has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the man struck by a vehicle at Kings Canyon Road and Burgan Avenue was 41-year-old Kirk Filgas of Fresno.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they received a call about a man being struck by a vehicle at around 7 p.m. on Friday. They found Filgas on the road and tried to provide life-saving measures – but he died at the scene.

Officers say they learned a pickup truck was traveling eastbound through Kings Canyon Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing from the north side of the street to the south, when the driver collided with him. The driver remained at the scene.