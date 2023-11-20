FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Fresno on Nov. 11 has now been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Clinton Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision on Nov. 11 around 6 p.m.

The Fresno Police Department says the suspect’s vehicle was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say the suspect fled eastbound on Clinton Avenue after striking a pedestrian who was crossing the street on Marks Avenue south of Clinton Avenue. The vehicle was last seen entering the ramp onto southbound Highway 99.

Throughout this investigation, police have now identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old, Luis Martinez Santos, from Fresno.

Despite life-saving measures, officers say Santos was declared deceased at the hospital.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle is believed to be an early 2000’s white four-door Ford F-150 pickup truck with black rims. It will have minor damage to the front end including a missing portion of the front grill.

Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department. Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Wyant at (559) 621-5052 or Detective Zack Chastain at (559) 621-5058 if they know information about the driver or the whereabouts of this vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.