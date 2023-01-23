A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was killed after being hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Monday.

Officials say 57-year-old Robert Silva was the person found trapped under the vehicle on Friday evening at Ventura and 6th Street.

Officers say the Fresno Fire Department was called to assist to lift the vehicle off the pedestrian. Once they were able to free the man life-saving measures were taken, but the 57-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, witnesses say the driver and pedestrian killed had a physical altercation before the incident. They were also told that the driver was seen doing donuts in the intersection. It was determined that the driver was driving in an unsafe manner which ultimately lead the man to be struck and then trapped under the car.

Authorities say the driver was being evaluated for possible DUI and is cooperating with the investigation.