KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pedestrian that was fatally hit by a pickup truck in has been identified by officials with the Kingsburg Police Department on Friday.

Police say around 6:42 a.m. a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Draper Street at Frontage Road was reported.

When police and fire officers arrived at the scene the say found out a pickup was traveling west on Draper Street at Frontage Road and a pedestrian identified as 53-year-old Roberto Raigoza of Kingsburg was walking north across Draper Street at Frontage Road when he was struck by the pickup, authorities say.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Raigoza was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police say this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Kingsburg police at (559) 897-2931.