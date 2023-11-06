FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A two-car crash over the weekend involving a wrong-way driver left one man dead, who has since been identified as the cousin of the driver who was arrested.

Officers with the CHP say they were alerted to the crash at around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 180, east of Armstrong Avenue. They arrived to find a 2023 Honda Accord involved in a crash with a 2016 Buick Enclave.

Investigators say the Honda, driven by 30-year-old, Vikash Kumar of Fresno, had reportedly been driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of HWY 180 prior to the collision.

The crash caused the death of Kumar’s male passenger. He was identified as 29-year-old Ashok Kumar of Fresno. The passenger was a cousin of the driver and investigators say he died at the scene according to CHP.

Investigators say Vikash Kumar was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol.