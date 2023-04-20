FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The passenger of a truck who was hit by a service vehicle that failed to obey a stop sign has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 48-year-old Jeff Mullhofer of Bakersfield was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after a service truck collided with him.

CHP says around 9:30 a.m. the pickup truck Mullhofer occupied was traveling westbound on Manning Avenue when a service vehicle traveling northbound on James Road failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

CHP officers said the impact caused the travel into an open dirt field where Mullhofer died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.