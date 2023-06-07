FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man hit and killed while working on his broken-down vehicle near Coalinga on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday.

The victim was named as 76-year-old Geoffrey Balzer of Coos County Oregon.

CHP says around 11:00 p.m. Balzer was standing in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, tending to his broken-down vehicle on the right shoulder.

According to CHP, a man in a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling at around 55 miles-per-hour, approaching Balzer. The driver of the Peterbilt did not see the pedestrian in the roadway, and as a result, the Peterbilt hit the pedestrian.

Geoffrey Balzer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt reported no injuries.