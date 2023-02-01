FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child. This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:45 a.m., the officer was flagged down in the area of the 2600 block of Pine Street about a suspicious person identified by the sheriff’s office as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma.

The officer made contact with Dixon and Carrasco was shot several times by him, according to the Selma Police Department. Dixon then took off running while still armed with his gun. A citizen dialed 911 and told dispatchers someone had shot an officer.

Selma Police officers, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies, Cal Fire firefighters, and Selma EMS responded and provided medical aid to Officer Carrasco. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery and later passed away, according to deputies.

Officials say homicide detectives booked Dixon into the Fresno County Jail. He is being accused of homicide, being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, and probation violation. A bail amount of nearly $1.2 million has been set. However, he is currently not eligible for bail due to the probation violation charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, February 3.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office asks nearby residents to check their security video for any evidence. If you see anything suspicious please call (559) 660-3111.

The Fresno County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is supporting the Selma Police Officer’s Association by establishing a memorial fund in which all donations will be given to Officer Carrasco’s family. They ask to send contributions to Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund, 1360 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA 93721.