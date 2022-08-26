FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was hit and killed by a car on Highway 99 in central Fresno on Thursday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

21-year-old Vicente Ortega was the man struck and killed in a crash in the area of Highway 99 and Belmont Avenue.

According to the CHP, officers first responded to a vehicle that crashed into the center median wall in the area around 10:00 p.m. – and then to reports of a pedestrian who ran in the lanes of traffic.

CHP officers on the scene reported finding an abandoned crashed vehicle in the center divider of northbound Highway 99, just south of Highway 180. CHP officers say they then observed an unclothed man walking on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue.

As CHP units arrived to assist the man, they say he ran towards the center divider wall and directly into the path of approaching traffic on Highway 99 and was struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

According to CHP, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor, pending toxicology results.