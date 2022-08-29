FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon.

Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega had been trying to pass slower-moving traffic on the highway when he crashed into the concrete center median and was ejected from his bike, causing him fatal injuries.

Around 30 minutes later, officials said 41-year-old Joe Madrid of Clovis was killed after crashing his motorcycle near Mount Whitney and Elm avenues, just one mile south of the previous crash.

Investigators said Madrid was trying to pass slow-moving traffic along a detour that had been set in place from the first crash when he hit the back of a pickup truck that had stopped in front of him.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scenes of each crash.