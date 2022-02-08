IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclist who died in central Fresno crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Blackstone and Griffith as Kair Saephan, 44, from Fresno.

Officials say around 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, a black car was chasing a motorcycle, driven by Saephan, and multiple witnesses reported that the driver of the car may have also pulled out a firearm.

The driver of the black car remained on scene with a passenger but was later detained, according to police.

Investigators are now working to figure out if the crash was a possible road rage incident or if the drivers knew each other.