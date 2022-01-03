IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision over New Year’s holiday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have identified the man killed in a solo traffic collision on Saturday.

Christopher Garcia, 44 of Clovis, just before 3:00 p.m. near Auberry Road west of Summit Mountain Road.

Authorities say Garcia was driving a motorcycle westbound on Auberry Road at an unknown speed when he crossed into the eastbound lane while trying to “negotiate” a slight right-hand curve.

According to officials, Garcia ended up on the dirt shoulder of the road and collided with a metal roadway marker and metal guardrail.

Officers say Garcia was then ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash and that the crash is currently under investigation.