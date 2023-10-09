FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The motorcyclist who died in a head-on collision near Millerton Lake Saturday evening has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Deputies say 63-year-old Terry Friesen of Fresno was riding his motorcycle westbound on Millerton Road around 11:00 p.m.

CHP says Friesen veered into the opposing lane and crashed head-on with a car traveling in the opposite lane. Friesen was thrown from the motorcycle and officials say he died at the scene. The occupants in the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

CHP says they are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.