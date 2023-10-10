FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed after being ejected from his motorcycle in Fresno during a vehicle collision Monday has been identified, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Officers say they received a report of a traffic collision at the intersection between Chestnut and Weldon Avenues around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The Fresno Police Department says the motorcyclist, who was later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Moreno of Fresno, was ejected off the bike and died at the scene.

Detectives say they learned a silver Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on Chestnut Avenue as a motorcyclist was traveling northbound. The vehicle made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle and collided.

This is an ongoing investigation.